DUBAI, Sept 29 Stock markets in the Middle East could see further profit-taking on Monday as investors may be reluctant to open new positions ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, while bourses in the United Arab Emirates are still awaiting the return of surplus funds from the initial public offer of Emaar Malls Group IPO-EMAR.DU (EMG).

Most major markets in the region fell on Sunday, with investors also citing falling oil prices as a cause for concern. Brent crude fell below $97 a barrel on Monday, moving closer to a two-year low hit last week due to weak data from major buyer China and a stronger U.S. dollar.

Heavy government spending in the areas such as infrastructure and housing is one of the factors underpinning the profitability of many companies in the Gulf, but it has also lifted the break-even price of oil in state budgets.

Saudi Arabia's bourse will closed next week for Eid al-Adha and, although other markets are expected to take shorter breaks, some individual investors in them may stay away from the market for a few extra days.

In Dubai, EMG, a subsidiary of Dubai's largest listed developer Emaar Properties, is due on Monday to announce the final price for its initial public offer after closing subscriptions last Friday.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that the offer was likely to price at the top of the range, raising $1.58 billion, after its institutional tranche had been subscribed 7.5 times at the highest price, while the retail tranche was subscribed 20 times.

EMG will then return the extra money to investors on or before Oct. 1, which could boost demand for other stocks. The company itself will list on Oct. 2.

Also positive for Emaar Properties is a move by mortgage lender Amlak Finance towards restructuring its debt.

Amlak shareholders, among which Emaar is the biggest with a 45 percent stake, met for the first time in more than six years on Sunday and backed a key component of the mortgage provider's $2.7 billion debt restructuring deal.

Outside the region, most Asian markets fell on Monday as Holg Kong faced its the worst unrest since China took back control of the former British colony two decades ago. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)