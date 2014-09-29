(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, Sept 29 Stock markets in the Middle East
remained under pressure in early trade on Monday, giving up
initial gains as investors continued to cash out ahead of the
Eid al-Adha holiday.
Dubai's bourse edged down 0.3 percent even though
heavyweight Emaar Properties added 0.4 percent after
its malls unit announced the final price of its initial public
offer.
As expected, the IPO priced at the top of the proposed range
amid massive demand from investors, giving an overall sale value
of 5.8 billion dirhams ($1.58 billion) and making it the largest
stock offer in a Gulf Arab economy since 2008.
With a market value of 37.7 billion dirhams upon listing,
Emaar Malls Group IPO-EMAR.DU will become the third-largest
stock on the Dubai Financial Market when it begins trading on
Oct. 2.
Abu Dhabi's index was nearly flat after climbing as
much as 0.6 percent earlier in the session.
Qatar's benchmark edged down 0.4 percent as heavyweights
Industries Qatar and Qatar National Bank
fell 1.1 and 0.4 percent respectively. Kuwait's index
pulled back 0.3 percent.
Bourses in Saudi Arabia and Oman be will closed next week
for Eid al-Adha and, although other markets are expected to take
shorter breaks, some individual investors in them may stay away
from the market for a few extra days.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)