DUBAI Oct 2 Dubai mall operator Emaar Malls
Group (EMG) will start trading on the emirate's main
stock exchange on Thursday and looks likely to gain after its
initial public offer last month was heavily oversubscribed.
EMG, a subsidiary of Emaar Properties, sold 15.4
percent of its stock at 2.9 dirhams per share to institutional
and retail investors last month. The total amount raised of 5.8
billion dirhams ($1.6 billion) made it the largest share sale in
the Gulf region since 2008.
The portion of shares allocated to institutional investors
was covered more than 30 times by orders from 470 accounts,
while retail investors submitted orders worth over 20 times the
amount of shares available to them.
EMG is due to return the extra funds to investors no later
than Thursday and some of that money is likely to come back to
the market.
"The pre-market indication is that it's going to trade at
3.00 (dirhams) and up," said a UAE-based analyst. "The reason
for that is that some of the retail investors bought shares with
borrowed money and are factoring in their costs."
It will also be the second stock listing on the Dubai bourse
in just over a week, following a five-year hiatus, after Marka
debuted on Sept. 25.
That IPO - albeit only worth 275 million dirhams - was
hugely oversubscribed by investors as well, and the shares
jumped 59 percent on its first trading day as pent-up demand
pushed the price higher.
Elsewhere in the region, investors in Saudi Arabia are
likely to continue preparing for an even larger IPO. National
Commercial Bank IPO-NACO.SE, the kingdom's biggest lender by
assets, plans to raise 22.5 billion riyals ($6.0 billion)
through a share sale this month.
The bank said in a bourse statement it would sell 300
million shares to Saudi individual investors and 200 million
shares to the state-run Public Pension Agency at 45 riyals
apiece. Subscription for the IPO will open on Oct. 19 and close
on Nov. 2.
Stock exchanges across the Middle East will close for the
Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha next week, although some markets
will reopen earlier than others.
Bourses in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman will close
for the whole week starting Oct. 5 and trading will resume on
Oct. 12. Stock exchanges in Bahrain and Egypt will be closed
between Oct. 5 and Oct. 7 inclusive, while markets in the United
Arab Emirates will shut down for Oct. 5 and Oct. 6.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)