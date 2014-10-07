(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI Oct 7 Emaar Properties, Dubai's largest listed developer, lifted the emirate's bourse in early trade on Tuesday after announcing plans to float its Egyptian unit next year following the successful listing of its malls and retail business.

Shares in Emaar rose 1.4 percent to 11.35 dirhams and were the main support for Dubai's index, which added 0.4 percent.

Mohamed Alabbar, Emaar's chairman, said last Thursday that the company's Egyptian unit, Emaar Misr, would go public around June 2015 and had a value of 3-4 billion dirhams ($817 million-$1.09 billion).

Alabbar also said the company could float its hotels business, but the board had yet to decide whether to go ahead with that.

Last month, Emaar floated its malls and retail unit in a $1.6 billion offer that attracted huge investor demand. Shares in Emaar Malls Group, which surged 12.1 percent on their stock market debut last Thursday, added 1.5 percent on Tuesday morning.

Emaar plans to use funds from the completed IPO to pay out a 9 billion dirham dividend and its board will discuss the matter on Oct. 9.

Egypt's Naeem Brokerage raised its target price for Emaar to 14.61 dirhams from 11.96 dirhams with a "buy" recommendation, saying the unit spin-offs would help the company unlock value.

Abu Dhabi's index rose 0.5 percent on the back of blue chips First Gulf Bank and Etisalat, which were up 1.1 and 0.4 percent respectively. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)