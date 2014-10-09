DUBAI Oct 9 Bourses in the Middle East may rebound in line with global markets on Thursday after mirroring the slide in Western and Asian stocks on Wednesday, but trading volumes look likely to stay low.

Markets across the region fell on Wednesday as global markets came under pressure from worries about global growth. The run on Middle Eastern stocks was amplified by the fact that many retail investors are taking the whole week off for Eid al-Adha holidays.

Dubai's index fell 1.7 percent. In a broad-based sell-off, Abu Dhabi edged down 0.7 percent, Egypt slid 1.4 percent and Bahrain slipped 0.3 percent. According to data from Dubai's bourse, investors from outside the region were net sellers during the day.

But an overnight turnaround on major markets should help bourses in the region. Wall Street and Asian markets jumped, with U.S. indexes posting their biggest one-day gains of 2014; this was partly due to minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, which suggested Fed officials would be cautious about interest rate hikes.

Also, the price of Brent crude - which has an impact on sentiment in the Gulf - rose off Wednesday's two-year low to back above $91.0 a barrel, up 0.1 percent on the day.

Local investors in the Middle East are likely to become more active next week, when markets in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman will reopen after the Eid holidays. Investors may then start positioning for third-quarter corporate earnings, which will begin trickling in late this month. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)