(Updates with more markets open)

DUBAI Oct 13 Stock markets in the Middle East appeared to be stabilising in early trade on Monday after falling sharply in the previous session in a broad sell-off.

Bourses in the region posted their biggest losses in years on Sunday as global markets' decline at the end of last week served as a trigger for aggressive profit-taking.

But markets started rebounding on Monday and Saudi Arabia's main index added 1.1 percent shortly after opening as most shares rose; while Qatar's benchmark was nearly flat.

Shares in Qatar Electricity and Water Co rose 0.5 percent after it reported a 8.8 percent increase in third-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analyst estimates.

Dubai's index, which dropped as much as 2.7 percent early in the session, cut its loss to 0.2 percent. Abu Dhabi rebounded and was up 0.3 percent.

Egypt's index, however, continued to decline and slid 1.1 percent minutes after opening. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)