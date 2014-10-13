(Updates with more markets open)
DUBAI Oct 13 Stock markets in the Middle East
appeared to be stabilising in early trade on Monday after
falling sharply in the previous session in a broad sell-off.
Bourses in the region posted their biggest losses in years
on Sunday as global markets' decline at the end of last week
served as a trigger for aggressive profit-taking.
But markets started rebounding on Monday and Saudi Arabia's
main index added 1.1 percent shortly after opening as
most shares rose; while Qatar's benchmark was nearly
flat.
Shares in Qatar Electricity and Water Co rose 0.5
percent after it reported a 8.8 percent increase in
third-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analyst estimates.
Dubai's index, which dropped as much as 2.7 percent
early in the session, cut its loss to 0.2 percent. Abu Dhabi
rebounded and was up 0.3 percent.
Egypt's index, however, continued to decline and
slid 1.1 percent minutes after opening.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)