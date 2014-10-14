(Updates with UAE, Qatar markets open)

DUBAI Oct 14 Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar fell in early trade on Tuesday following the slide of U.S. equity markets on Monday.

Dubai's bourse dropped 1.2 percent as most stocks pulled back. Heavyweight Emaar Properties fell 1.5 percent and construction firm Arabtec Holding, which dominated trading volume, was down 1.0 percent.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark fell 1.1 percent as most blue chips retreated. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank fell 2.9 percent, First Gulf Bank was down 1.1 percent and Aldar Properties slid 2.5 percent.

Qatar's index fell 1.0 percent with almost all stocks in the red. Property developer Ezdan Holding was the main drag, down 1.7 percent.

"I think what's happening in the U.S. and international markets is pressuring the markets here in the region," said Ali Adou, portfolio manager at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi.

U.S. benchmark S&P 500 fell 1.7 percent on Monday to a five-month low on lingering concerns about global growth, while Asian stocks were mixed early on Tuesday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)