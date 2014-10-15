(Updates with UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait bourses open)
DUBAI Oct 15 Stock markets in the United Arab
Emirates rebounded in early trade on Wednesday as global markets
started stabilising, but bourses in Qatar, Kuwait and Oman edged
down.
Dubai's index added 1.2 percent in a broad rally
while Abu Dhabi edged up 0.2 percent. Both benchmarks
have largely moved in line with U.S. and European equities this
week, which appear to be consolidating after losses.
The Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat on
Tuesday while Wall Street put in a mixed performance overnight.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained modestly to break a
three-day string of sharp declines, but the Dow fell for
a fourth day.
Qatar's bourse, which has shown a much weaker
correlation with Western stocks this week, edged down 0.4
percent largely because of mobile phone operator Ooredoo
and conglomerate Industries Qatar, down 1.2
and 0.5 percent respectively.
Petrochemicals are a significant part of Industries Qatar's
business and the sector's profitability could come under
pressure from lower oil prices and potentially lower demand from
China, where data this week showed consumer inflation has slowed
to a level not seen since 2010.
Bourses in Oman and Kuwait fell 0.2 and 0.4
percent respectively. Gulf Finance House dominated
Kuwait's trading volumes, dropping 5.1 percent after Fitch
Ratings said on Tuesday that its "profitability remains weak and
volatile and is unlikely to improve materially and sustainably
until significant balance sheet and business model reshaping has
taken place".
