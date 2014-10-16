(Updates with Saudi market plunge)
DUBAI Oct 16 Saudi Arabia's main stock index
plunged 5 percent on Thursday amid panic selling by retail
investors, dragging down other stock markets in the Gulf.
The Saudi index sank to 9,407 points, its lowest
level since mid-April. In response, Dubai's index
tumbled 4.7 percent and Qatar lost 2.3 percent.
The Saudi market has now erased all of the 14 percent gains
which it posted after authorities announced in late July that
they would open the market to direct foreign investment early
next year.
Traders said the slide of global equity markets had
undermined confidence in Saudi Arabia, while the drop of oil
prices to their lowest level since 2010 was also negative for
the world's biggest oil exporting country.
Economists do not expect cheap oil to be a disaster for the
Saudi economy; its state budget breaks even at an oil price of
around $90, but it has huge fiscal reserves that will allow the
government to keep spending even if oil stays low for a long
period.
However, petrochemical companies' shares are correlated with
the oil price, and they are heavily weighted in the market.
Shares in Saudi Basic Industries, one of the world's
biggest petrochemical producers, were down 4.9 percent.
Also, a $6 billion initial public offer of shares by
state-owned National Commercial Bank IPO-NACO.SE, Saudi
Arabia's largest lender, is due to begin next week.
The offer is expected to attract strong demand, which means
it will temporarily suck liquidity out of the rest of the stock
market as investors sell stocks to raise money for
subscriptions.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)