DUBAI Oct 20 Middle East stock markets may
consolidate on Monday after most bourses rebounded on Sunday,
catching up with global equities, but then edged down from their
intra-day highs.
Sunday's rebound established at least a short-term bottom
for most regional markets after heavy losses last week, and
showed that some retail investors are still willing to buy
stocks.
But the past week also underlined that investors in the
region are for the moment taking their cues from Western
equities, with oil price dynamics also affecting sentiment. This
looks likely to prevent any extended recovery of Gulf markets
for now.
Brent crude futures are edging higher on Monday,
holding on to gains scored in the previous session, which took
oil above $86 a barrel after robust U.S. data buoyed global
financial markets.
Asian stocks are also higher early on Monday, led by Japan.
However, throughout last week indexes in the Middle East tended
to follow European, rather than Asian, benchmarks.
Bourses in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia closed
well off their intra-day highs on Sunday, indicating that
investors are still cautious. Dubai rose 3.5 percent after going
up as much as 4.9 percent during the day, while Saudi Arabia's
index closed 2.4 percent up after rising 4.1 percent
early in the session.
On the positive side, several companies in the region have
reported strong results. Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co
reported a 24.4 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on
Sunday, beating analysts' forecasts and ending a sustained
profit slump.
Another Saudi Arabian firm, Advanced Petrochemical Company
, beat estimates with a 62 percent surge in quarterly
profit.
Kuwait's Gulf Bank, the Gulf state's
fourth-largest lender by assets, reported a 11.2 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit on Sunday, above analysts' forecasts.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)