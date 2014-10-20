(Updates market performance, context)
DUBAI Oct 20 Middle East markets gave up gains
made in early trade on Monday after European bourses once again
weakened, but strong third-quarter earnings supported some names
in Saudi Arabia.
Dubai's index, which was up as much as 2.5 percent
early in the session, fell 0.4 percent by mid-day as the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index edged down 0.6
percent.
Bourses in Abu Dhabi and Qatar, both of which
had opened on a positive note, also changed direction and were
down 1.1 and 1.2 percent respectively. Egypt's index
fell 0.6 percent.
Industries Qatar, up 0.2 percent, was one of few
gainers in Doha after reporting a 5 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit on Monday. The conglomerate earned 1.86
billion riyals ($511 million) in the quarter, while analysts
polled by Reuters had on average expected 1.66 billion riyals.
Saudi Arabia's main index also gave up early gains
and slipped 0.2 percent. However, petrochemical and banking blue
chips were still in positive territory with Saudi Basic
Industries (SABIC) up 0.5 percent and Alinma Bank
up 3.4 percent.
Shares in Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co (SAFCO) rose
0.7 percent after the company reported a 24.4 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit, beating analysts' forecasts. SAFCO
made a profit of 913 million riyals ($243.5 million); analysts
had predicted 794.7 million riyals.
Bank Albilad gained 2.1 percent after reporting a
20 percent profit jump in the third quarter, also ahead of
estimates.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)