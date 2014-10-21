(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI Oct 21 Qatar's stock index edged up in
early trade on Tuesday after several local companies reported
solid third-quarter earnings, while markets in the United Arab
Emirates were mixed.
The Doha benchmark added 0.6 percent and Islamic
lender Masraf Al Rayan, up 1.4 percent, was the main
support. The bank reported a 22.6 percent rise in net profit for
the third quarter on Monday, broadly in line with forecasts.
Oil rig provider Gulf International Services added
1.6 percent after its third-quarter profit nearly doubled and
came in slightly ahead of analysts' estimates.
Qatar Islamic Bank rose 0.9 percent, having
reported a 17 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday
that was roughly in line with estimates.
Abu Dhabi's index climbed 0.5 percent. Shares in
investment firm Waha Capital jumped 2.6 percent after
it secured regulatory approval to buy back up to 10 percent of
its outstanding shares.
Dubai's benchmark edged down 0.4 percent as shares
in builder Arabtec Holding fell 2.6 percent and Emaar
Properties lost 0.6 percent.
UAE markets have followed the direction set by European
bourses in the last few days with most trades taking place late
in the session, when trading in Europe opens.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)