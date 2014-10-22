DUBAI Oct 22 Stock markets in the Middle East may continue recovering on Wednesday on the back of generally strong third-quarter results and a supportive global backdrop.

Global equities advanced on Tuesday as technology earnings lifted U.S. shares and the prospect of European Central Bank corporate bond purchases boosted European stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed 1.3 percent up, the S&P 500 added 2.0 percent and the FTSEurofirst 300 climbed 2.1 percent. Asian stocks also rose in early Wednesday trade.

Oil prices, which have little direct impact on Gulf stocks but contributed to negative sentiment with their sharp drop over the last few months, appear to have steadied with Brent crude futures trading above $86 per barrel on Wednesday.

Most domestic catalysts have come in the form of third-quarter earnings reports.

Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest lender, beat analysts' forecasts by a wide margin on Wednesday as it reported a doubling of third-quarter net profit. The lender made a net profit of 1.56 billion dirhams ($425 million), while analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 1.16 billion dirhams.

Dubai's main stock index, last at 4,442 points, faces major technical resistance on its 200-day average, now at 4,576. Last week it closed below the everage for the first time since 2012.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, which also reported quarterly earnings on Wednesday, matched estimates with a 16.4 percent profit increase.

Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia's third-largest bank by assets, posted a 9.4 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, broadly in line with estimates. Another Saudi Arabian lender, Alinma Bank, reported a 26 percent jump in quarterly profit.

Saudi Cement reported a slight increase in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, beating the forecasts of analysts who had expected it to decline.

Qatar's Doha Bank, however, missed estimates despite reporting on Tuesday a 10 percent increase in its net profit for the first nine months of the year.

Analysts had forecast, on average, the bank would make a net profit of 365.7 million riyals ($100.5 million) in the third quarter; calculations based on previous financial statements indicate it made only 313 million riyals in the period. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)