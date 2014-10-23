DUBAI Oct 23 A fresh decline in U.S. and Asian
equities and global oil prices may take the steam out of Middle
Eastern stock markets' rally on Thursday, offsetting the
positive effect of generally strong earnings reported this week.
Asian shares sagged on Thursday after a retreat on Wall
Street and falling crude oil rekindled investor anxiety over
slowing global growth. Brent crude fell for a second session
running, hitting a one-week low just above $84 a barrel as a
sharp rise in U.S. crude inventories reinforced oversupply
concerns.
Lower crude prices have already dented third-quarter profits
at some petrochemical companies in the Gulf by devaluing their
inventory, as indicated by Saudi Arabia's Rabigh Refining and
Petrochemical Co in its earnings report on Wednesday,
and could cause more paper losses in the current quarter.
Overall, however, oil prices have more influence on retail
investors' sentiment than actual corporate earnings in the Gulf.
Sentiment remains shaky, according to data from Dubai's
bourse, where retail investors remained net sellers in the last
few sessions. Even as it gained 2.3 percent to 4,546 points on
Wednesday, the market's main index remained below its
200-day average - an important technical level - at 4,581
points.
Earnings reports published after Wednesday's close were
mixed. Dubai's Deyaar Development reported a 94
percent jump in third-quarter net profit, beating the estimate
of SICO Bahrain brokerage by a wide margin.
But telecommunications operator Ooredoo Kuwait,
majority owned by Qatar's Ooredoo, said its quarterly
profit fell by nearly half, missing the forecast of EFG Hermes.
Saudi Arabia's Al Tayyar Travel Group posted a
13.5 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday,
slightly below analysts' estimates.
The company made a net profit of 244 million riyals ($65.0
million) in the three months to Sept. 30, while two analysts
polled by Reuters had forecast it would earn between 255 million
riyals and 262 million riyals.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)