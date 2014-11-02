DUBAI Nov 2 A positive global market
environment looks set to support Middle Eastern stocks on
Sunday, while Qatar's Barwa Real Estate may rise on
the back of a new commercial development project announced by
the company.
Major global equity markets surged more than 1 percent on
Friday, partly because the Bank of Japan surprised financial
markets by ramping up its massive economic stimulus programme.
Although the long-term outlook for oil prices remains uncertain,
Brent crude has stabilised around $85 a barrel in recent
days.
Barwa announced on Thursday a 500 million riyals ($137
million) commercial development near downtown Doha, with
construction expected to start in the second quarter of 2015 and
completion slated for the beginning of 2017.
The project may persuade investors that after years of
struggling with large debts and obtaining state aid, Barwa is
starting again to focus on new organic growth. Earlier last week
it reported a 44 percent rise in nine-month net
profit.
The stock, which last closed at 42.95 riyals, faces chart
resistance in the 43.20-43.45 riyals area, the August and
September peaks; any clean break would point up to a test of
major resistance on July's multi-year peak of 45.60 riyals.
Turnover on Thursday was the highest since July, a positive
technical signal.
In Saudi Arabia, the retail portion of the huge initial
public offer by National Commercial Bank IPO-NACO.SE is now
481 percent subscribed with 64.91 billion riyals ($14.6 billion)
of bids, arrangers said.
The offer closes on Sunday and funds locked up by the IPO
are expected to be returned to individual investors and start
finding their way back to the market later in the week. This
prospect could buoy the market early this week.
One uncertainty overhanging the market is the fate of Saudi
Arabia's Mobily, which asked for its shares to be
suspended and postponed publication of its quarterly earnings on
Thursday, seeking more time to review unspecified "significant
matters" in its financial statements. The earnings may be
released as soon as on Sunday.
In Dubai, Emaar Malls Group, the unit of Emaar
Properties, reported a 55.2 percent jump in
third-quarter net profit late on Thursday as revenues rose, but
the results were roughly in line with analysts' expectations.
