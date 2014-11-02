(Adds market openings)
DUBAI Nov 2 Gulf stock prices rose sharply in
early trade on Sunday as a positive global environment drew
local retail investors into the markets.
Major foreign bourses surged more than 1 percent on Friday,
partly because the Bank of Japan surprised markets by ramping up
its economic stimulus programme. Although the long-term outlook
for oil prices remains uncertain, Brent crude has
stabilised around $85 a barrel in recent days.
The main Qatari stock index was up 1.1 percent in
early trade on Sunday. The most heavily traded stock was Barwa
Real Estate, which gained 3.4 percent to 44.40 riyals
after announcing a 500 million riyal ($137 million) commercial
development near downtown Doha, with completion slated for the
beginning of 2017.
The stock faces major chart resistance on July's multi-year
peak of 45.60 riyals.
In Dubai, investors piled into property-related stocks, with
Emaar Properties up 3.5 percent and construction firm
Arabtec, the most heavily traded stock, 2.8 percent
higher.
First Gulf Bank, up 3.6 percent, and Aldar
Properties, up 3.4 percent, helped Abu Dhabi's index
gain 1.8 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)