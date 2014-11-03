DUBAI Nov 3 Most Middle Eastern stock markets
look set to consolidate on Monday after the global market tone
turned more cautious, though expectations for a large amount of
funds to flow back into Saudi stocks after a huge IPO may buoy
that market.
Middle East markets surged on Sunday in response to Friday's
jump in equities overseas. In Asia on Monday morning, however,
trading is much more subdued, partly because of disappointing
Chinese manufacturing data; MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares
ex-Japan is down 0.2 percent.
Saudi Arabia may get a boost, however, from news that the
retail portion of the 22.5 billion riyal ($6 billion) initial
share sale by National Commercial Bank IPO-NACO.SE was 16
times subscribed late on the final day of the offer.
As of eight o'clock on Sunday evening Saudi time, 1.17
million subscribers had put up a total of 215.8 billion riyals
for the 300 million shares offered to retail investors, which
were priced at 45 riyals each.
The fact that the market did not drop too steeply over the
past week despite this huge drain of funds is positive, and as
excess money is returned to IPO subscribers later this week, the
rest of the market may benefit.
In Tunisia, optimism over the political situation, after the
secular party Nidaa Tounes won 85 seats in the new 217-member
parliament in the Oct. 26 election, may continue to buoy stocks.
With no outright majority, Nidaa Tounes still needs to form
a coalition with partners in difficult negotiations that could
last weeks before a new government is set up; the Islamist
Ennahda has called for a national unity government.
Any visible progress towards forming a viable government
could encourage fresh buying of stocks; the index
has gained 6.4 percent to 4,903 points in the last five trading
days, breaking major technical resistance on its February and
August peaks. Any break of resistance on the June 2012 low of
4,947 points would point up in the medium term to the July 2012
peak of 5,292 points.
