DUBAI Nov 4 A regulatory probe of Saudi Arabian telecommunications firm Mobily could unsettle the Saudi stock market on Tuesday, while other markets in the region may be restrained by a sluggish global environment.

The Capital Market Authority launched an investigation into Mobily on Monday after the firm restated a year and a half of its earnings, citing accounting errors, and reported a shock quarterly profit drop.

In addition to being bad news for Mobily shares, the debacle could raise concern about the possibility of the regulator cracking down on other companies' earnings statements before the market opens to direct foreign investment early next year.

Mobily shares fell 8 percent in three days to a 16-month closing low of 79.95 riyals on Thursday, before the company asked for a trading halt. Trade in the stock is expected to resume on Tuesday.

U.S. stocks closed little changed on Monday and Asian stocks are soft on Tuesday morning, despite strength in Japan. Brent crude oil is falling back towards $84 a barrel, extending losses to a fourth session, after Saudi Arabia cut prices to the United States.

Quarterly corporate earnings in the past 24 hours have been mixed. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, the emirate's largest sharia-compliant bank, posted a 20.6 percent increase in profit, at the high end of analysts' expectations.

Vodafone Qatar expects to turn profitable next year, its chief financial officer said on Monday, after it reported a narrower loss for the second quarter. But its loss of 53.5 million riyals ($14.7 million) was worse than forecasts by two analysts polled by Reuters, who had expected a loss between 21.6 million and 30.6 million riyals.

Zain, Kuwait's biggest telecommunications firm by subscribers, posted a 13 percent fall in third-quarter profit to 46 million dinars ($158 million); analysts had on average forecast 60.1 million dinars. It cited foreign exchange losses and Iraq's civil war disrupting operations in the country. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Praveen Menon)