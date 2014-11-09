DUBAI Nov 9 Several stocks in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar look likely to gain on Sunday after index compiler MSCI increased their weightings in its emerging markets benchmark at the end of last week.

In a semiannual review, MSCI increased the weights for three stocks in the UAE and four in Qatar, citing relaxed foreign ownership restrictions.

In May, when MSCI upgraded the UAE and Qatar to emerging market status, it cut the weightings of a number of companies by a factor of 0.5 because of limits on foreign ownership and concerns about overall liquidity.

Now, however, in a review that will take effect at the end of November, MSCI has removed the adjustment factor for Emaar Properties, Dubai Islamic Bank and First Gulf Bank.

In Qatar, MSCI added drilling rig provider Gulf International Services to the emerging market index and removed the adjustment factor for Qatar National Bank , Industries Qatar, Commercial Bank of Qatar and Doha Bank.

According to estimates by brokerage VTB Capital, the adjustments will result in total net fund inflows of $1.1 billion into the UAE and $1.9 billion into Qatar. Passive inflows, which usually happen just before an adjustment takes effect, would be much smaller: $132 million for the UAE and $235 million for Qatar.

Another brokerage, EFG Hermes, has a much more optimistic analysis, estimating total passive inflows into both countries at $1 billion.

"We estimate that the changes highlighted above will increase Qatar's weight in the MSCI emerging markets index from 0.63 percent to 0.92 percent, and UAE's weight from 0.54 percent to 0.72 percent," it said in a note on Sunday.

Some of the changes had been expected by the market as QNB and Industries Qatar rallied in the last few weeks. But other stocks, such as FGB, have gained little or declined in the same period.

In Abu Dhabi, Dana Gas may rise after Iraqi Kurdistan said on Friday that it would make an initial payment of $75 million to oil producing companies for their exports and make further payments on a regular basis, sparking a rally in producers' share prices in European markets.

Dana's payment dispute with Iraqi Kurdistan is over gas, but investors may still view the Kurds' apparent willingness to settle with foreign energy firms as a positive signal.

In Saudi Arabia, Mobily may remain under pressure in the wake of its accounting debacle and results restatement as unfilled sell orders still outweighed buy orders on Thursday, though its drop may slow from the 10 percent limit-down falls seen on each of the past three trading days. Late on Thursday, the company said it would not distribute a dividend for the third quarter and would evaluate whether to pay shareholders in coming quarters.

Meanwhile, the Saudi central bank announced that rules covering real estate mortgage financing and other finance company activity were formally taking effect, potentially clearing the way for the industry to develop.

However, growth in the industry is expected to be cautious given other legal uncertainties and customer unfamiliarity, so shares may not get any immediate boost. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)