DUBAI Nov 10 A positive global environment and recovering oil prices may support markets in the Middle East on Monday, although falling trade volumes in Dubai and Abu Dhabi could indicate potential weakness.

Asian shares gained on Monday morning after U.S. jobs data pointed to solid economic growth and Chinese inflation and foreign trade figures did little to change expectations that Beijing will roll out more stimulus measures to support the economy.

Oil prices also rose on Monday on renewed geopolitical tensions in Iraq and Ukraine, with Brent crude gaining 0.6 percent, extending its recovery from four-year lows hit last Wednesday.

Although short-term oil price movements have little, if any, effect on Gulf economies, they tend to influence the mood of retail investors in the region.

Most stock markets in the region rose on Sunday, led by the United Arab Emirates and Qatar after they secured weighting increases in MSCI's emerging markets index. However, trading volumes in Dubai and Abu Dhabi fell for a second day in a row, indicating that the leg up could be short-lived.

Dubai's bourse said on Sunday that it would include two newly listed stocks, Emaar Malls Group and Marka , in its index starting on Monday.

Elsewhere in the region, Burgan Bank, Kuwait's third-largest lender by assets, said on Sunday it would open subscriptions for its rights issue in a week, with shares priced at a discount to the current market price. While that would benefit existing shareholders, the expected dilution could put pressure on the stock.

Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) reported a 3.1 percent rise in third-quarter profit which met analysts' expectations. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)