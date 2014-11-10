(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI Nov 10 Stock markets in the United Arab
Emirates rose in early trade on Monday on the back of blue-chip
banks and property companies, while Qatar's bourse was nearly
flat.
Dubai's index added 1.1 percent as Emaar Properties
and Dubai Islamic Bank rose 1.5 percent
each. Index compiler MSCI said last week it would increase the
weightings of both stocks in its emerging markets benchmark.
Shares in contractor Arabtec Holding jumped 2.6
percent after a major shareholder, Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar
Investments, bought a 5.1 percent stake in Egypt's
second-largest listed real estate developer Palm Hills
.
Some investors appeared to be speculating that Aabar's link
to Palm Hills could steer more Egyptian business towards
Arabtec.
Abu Dhabi's index rose 0.7 percent, largely on the
back of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, which jumped 5.1
percent. Waha Capital, whose shares surged 7.0 percent
on Sunday after the company said its third-quarter profit more
than doubled, added another 1.4 percent.
Qatar's benchmark was nearly flat as heavyweight
Industries Qatar pulled back after rising on Sunday
because of index weight increases awarded by MSCI. Although the
news was positive, the move had been largely anticipated by the
market.
The stock, which gained 1.7 percent on Sunday, edged down
0.3 percent. Meanwhile, shares in Gulf International Services
which MSCI said will joined its emerging markets
benchmark at the end of November, added a further 1.9 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)