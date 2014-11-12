DUBAI Nov 12 Saudi Arabia's largest lender, National Commercial Bank (NCB), is set to surge by its daily 10 percent limit when listing on Wednesday after a heavily oversubscribed $6 billion initial public offer, the world's second-largest this year.

The bank completed the share sale last week and said its $3.6 billion retail portion was 23 times oversubscribed. Demand for the IPO was huge partly because Saudi authorities tend to price initial public offers of equity cheaply, using them to spread corporate wealth among citizens.

Analysts believe the stock, sold to local investors at a fixed price of 45 riyals, may surge by its daily 10 percent limit for several sessions in a row. Based on listed Saudi banks' median price to 2013 earnings ratio, NCB would be worth about 76 riyals.

Bahrain-based Securities & Investment Company said in a note on Tuesday that NCB was a "high conviction buy", citing its outlook for strong balance sheet growth and sustainable margins.

"We estimate a target price of 72 riyals per share for NCB, indicating a 60 percent upside to the stock from its issue price," it said.

Also boosting potential secondary-market demand is the fact that institutional investors were kept away from the offer, in which only individuals and the state-run pension agency participated.

A rush to buy into NCB, however, could leave other stocks on the market neglected, especially as investors appear to be wary of investing in the major petrochemicals and telecommunications sectors following the oil price slump and the restatement of 18 months of earnings by Mobily.

Elsewhere in the region, some Dubai investors may be disappointed after Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments raised its stake in contractor Arabtec Holding to 34.93 percent from 18.94 percent with an off-market trade on Tuesday.

It bought the shares from former Arabtec chief executive Hasan Ismaik, who resigned abruptly in June. The deal is positive for Arabtec by confirming the deep-pocketed fund's commitment to helping the construction company grow, and it removes uncertainty over Ismaik's stake, which some investors had feared could end up being dumped on the market.

Hopwever, although the deal was done at 5.00 dirhams per share, a big premium to Tuesday's closing price of 4.26 dirhams, the sale was conducted off-market, so other investors were not able to offload their stock at the same price.

The global background is weak. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3 percent on Wednesday morning after U.S. indexes closed flat and crude oil continued to drop amid fears of a supply glut, with Brent approaching the $81 mark. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)