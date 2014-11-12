(Updates with UAE, Qatar markets open)
DUBAI Nov 12 Dubai contractor Arabtec
lifted the emirate's bourse in early trade on Wednesday after
Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments became its largest
shareholder, while Air Arabia extended gains after strong
third-quarter earnings.
Dubai's index edged up 0.2 percent while shares in Arabtec
rose 2.6 percent to 4.37 dirhams. Aabar raised its stake in
Arabtec to 34.93 percent from 18.94 percent with an off-market
trade on Tuesday, paying 5.00 dirhams per share.
It bought the shares from former Arabtec chief executive
Hasan Ismaik, who resigned abruptly in June. The deal is
positive for Arabtec by confirming the deep-pocketed fund's
commitment to helping the construction company grow, and it
removes uncertainty over Ismaik's stake, which some investors
had feared could end up being dumped on the market.
Air Arabia jumped 2.9 percent, continuing a leg up
which began on Tuesday after the company reported a 22 percent
rise in third-quarter profit, handily beating the estimates of
analysts, who had forecast a decline.
Abu Dhabi's index also climbed 0.2 percent, largely
on the back of telecommunications firm Etisalat, which
gained 0.9 percent.
Qatar's benchmark was nearly flat with an even split
between gainers and losers.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)