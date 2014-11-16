DUBAI Nov 16 Dubai construction firm Arabtec
may come under pressure on Sunday after missing
third-quarter profit estimates, while its smaller competitor
Drake and Scull beat analysts' forecasts.
Arabtec, whose shares are among Dubai's most heavily traded,
reported a 32 percent drop in third-quarter net profit to 68.7
million dirhams ($18.7 million) in the three months to Sept. 30.
Analysts at Global Investment House and SICO Bahrain had
forecast Arabtec would make a quarterly profit of 113 million
dirhams and 139.9 million dirhams respectively. The firm's
quarterly revenue was 2.4 billion dirhams, up from 1.94 billion
a year earlier, but general and administrative expenses rose 89
percent to 241.6 million dirhams over the same period.
Arabtec shares climbed 11.5 percent last week as Abu Dhabi
state fund Aabar Investments raised its stake in the firm to
34.9 percent by buying shares held by former chief executive
Hassan Ismaik, who abruptly resigned in June after differences
of opinion with Aabar.
Another Dubai contractor, Drake and Scull, reported a 10
percent drop in third-quarter profit on Sunday, but beat the
estimates of analysts who had expected a steeper decline.
The company made a net profit of 21.4 million dirhams in the
quarter, while analysts polled by Reuters had on average
forecast it would earn 16.1 million dirhams.
Dubai's index rose 1.7 percent to 4,657 points in
the last session. It faces immediate resistance at the late
October high of 4,728 points.
The global background is neutral after U.S. and European
equities moved little on Friday and the price of Brent crude
rebounded from a four-year low of $76.76 per barrel but
remained below $80.
