(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI Nov 16 Saudi Arabia's stock market fell in early trade on Sunday as heavyweight Ma'aden dropped after announcing a rights issue, while Egypt's bourse edged up after Standard and Poor's affirmed the country's sovereign credit rating.

The main Saudi index fell 1.1 percent. Shares in Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) plunged 9.7 pct to 32.50 riyals.

Ma'aden said on Sunday that the subscription period for its 5.6 billion riyal ($1.5 billion) rights issue would start on Tuesday; the drop was partly because its share price was adjusted to reflect the dilution.

Also, the rights offer price is much cheaper than the market price, so some investors were tempted to sell in the market and buy back via the rights.

Egypt's index rose 0.5 percent as investment bank EFG Hermes, which last week posted a 57 percent rise in third-quarter profit, gained 1.1 percent.

Most other stocks were also in positive territory after rating agency Standard and Poor's last Friday affirmed Egypt's sovereign ratings at "B-/B" with a stable outlook.

The agency said it expected Egypt would largely remain politically stable, and that its economic growth prospects would improve. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)