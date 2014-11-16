(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Nov 16 Saudi Arabia's stock market fell
in early trade on Sunday as heavyweight Ma'aden dropped after
announcing a rights issue, while Egypt's bourse edged up after
Standard and Poor's affirmed the country's sovereign credit
rating.
The main Saudi index fell 1.1 percent. Shares in
Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) plunged 9.7 pct to
32.50 riyals.
Ma'aden said on Sunday that the subscription period for its
5.6 billion riyal ($1.5 billion) rights issue would start on
Tuesday; the drop was partly because its share price was
adjusted to reflect the dilution.
Also, the rights offer price is much cheaper than the market
price, so some investors were tempted to sell in the market and
buy back via the rights.
Egypt's index rose 0.5 percent as investment bank
EFG Hermes, which last week posted a 57 percent rise
in third-quarter profit, gained 1.1 percent.
Most other stocks were also in positive territory after
rating agency Standard and Poor's last Friday affirmed Egypt's
sovereign ratings at "B-/B" with a stable outlook.
The agency said it expected Egypt would largely remain
politically stable, and that its economic growth prospects would
improve.
