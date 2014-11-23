DUBAI Nov 23 Middle East stock markets may rise on Sunday in line with end-of-week gains in global equities, which rallied after China made a surprise interest rate cut and the European Central Bank indicated it would step up asset purchases.

Brent crude rose above $80 per barrel and markets in Asia, Europe and the United States posted gains. Wall Street's Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 ended at new record highs.

China is a major market for Gulf petrochemicals firms such as Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) and stronger oil prices could alleviate fears of government spending cuts, which have been one of the main reasons for recent equity sell-offs in the region.

On Thursday, Middle East most markets edged up, but activity focused on stocks that usually see little trading and investors stayed away from many blue chips.

In Dubai, some of investors' money may be tied up in the $689 million initial public offer of Dubai Parks and Resorts, part of the government-owned Meraas investment group which plans to build a $2.9 billion amusement park complex in the emirate.

The company said on Thursday the institutional tranche, which accounted for 60 percent of the total offer, had been fully subscribed.

Logistics firm Aramex may attract investors' attention after the company said on Sunday its board would discuss new acquisition opportunities at a meeting on Monday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)