DUBAI Nov 24 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and
Egypt edged down in early trade on Monday and bourses in the
United Arab Emirates and Qatar also gave up gains as the rally
in global equities appeared to be subsiding.
Saudi Arabia's main index fell 0.3 percent amid a
mixed performance by blue chips. Petrochemicals giant Saudi
Basic Industries gained 0.6 percent, while National
Commercial Bank, the kingdom's biggest lender, edged
down 0.4 percent.
Egypt's bourse lost 0.4 percent. Developers Talaat
Mostafa Group and SODIC fell 1.1 and 1.8
percent respectively.
But shares in Amer Group continued to rise and
jumped 3.0 percent. The stock surged 5.5 percent on Sunday after
the company said it would spin off Red Sea resorts into a
separate entity to maximise development opportunities and boost
stock liquidity.
Bourses in the UAE and Qatar, which had edged up earlier in
the day, changed direction and moved into the red zone.
Dubai was down 0.1 percent, Abu Dhabi
slipped 0.4 percent and Qatar lost 0.7 percent after
European shares opened nearly flat, signalling the end of the
rally triggered last Friday by hoped-for new stimulus measures
in Europe and China.
"There is a kind of apathy in the market," said Sebastien
Henin, head of asset management at The National Investor in Abu
Dhabi. "People are waiting for news from Vienna (where OPEC
members will meet on Thursday)."
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)