DUBAI Nov 25 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Egypt fell in early trade on Tuesday while funds tracking MSCI's emerging markets index started buying several stocks in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar ahead of scheduled adjustments to the benchmark.

Saudi Arabia's index fell 1.2 percent, with most stocks in the red. Saudi Basic Industries lost 1.2 percent, while food maker Savola Group and Al Rajhi Bank were down 2.9 and 1.1 percent respectively.

Egypt's bourse slid 1.1 percent as Commercial International Bank fell 1.4 percent and most other stocks also declined.

Meanwhile, bourses in the UAE and Qatar began recouping early-session losses as stocks whose weightings in MSCI's emerging markets index are set to increase topped trading volumes.

Emaar Properties was up 1.3 percent and Dubai Islamic Bank edged up 0.3 percent. Qatar National Bank climbed 2.2 percent and Industries Qatar gained 1.6 percent.

The weightings of those stocks, and some others, in MSCI's emering markets benchmark will double after Tuesday's closing. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)