DUBAI Nov 26 Middle East stock markets may
remain under pressure on Wednesday because sliding oil prices
have become investors' main concern ahead of an OPEC meeting.
The price of Brent crude dropped to about $78 per
barrel early on Wednesday as Asia's top economies showed signs
of weakness.
OPEC oil ministers meet on Thursday in Vienna, with some of
its 12 member states wanting to cut at least 1 million barrels
per day of production to support prices.
Predictions for the OPEC summit range from a large output
cut to none at all and heavyweight Saudi Arabia has kept the
market guessing as to what it will do.
Middle East investors fear cheaper oil could eventually
force Gulf governments to cut state spending, which remains a
key driver of economic and corporate earnings growth in the
region.
On Tuesday, most regional markets fell as retail investors
began losing hope of any strong move by OPEC.
Kuwait, however, did better than most and edged down just
0.3 percent as its weighting in MSCI's frontier market index
increased following the exclusion of UAE and Qatari stocks from
the benchmark. With one-off buying likely to be over now,
pressure on the market may increase.
Oman's bourse will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday for a
national holiday.
