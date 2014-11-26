(Updates with Egypt and Saudi Arabia open)
DUBAI Nov 26 Most stock markets in the Gulf
fell in early trade on Wednesday as sliding oil prices remained
a concern for investors, while oil importer Egypt posted gains.
Saudi Arabia's index fell 1.7 percent shortly after
opening, largely weighed down by bank stocks. Shares in Al Rajhi
Bank dropped 3.0 percent, Samba Financial Group
lost 2.9 percent and Bank AlBilad tumbled 3.8 percent.
The price of Brent crude fell towards $78 per barrel on
Wednesday as market players were left guessing whether or not
OPEC oil ministers would agree on a substantial output cut at
their meeting in Vienna on Thursday.
Oil's recent weakness has prompted a sell-off on equity
markets across the Gulf and many investors may stay on the
sidelines until it finds a floor.
Dubai's bourse was down 2.0 percent and Abu Dhabi
edged down 0.7 percent. Kuwait's index fell 0.3
percent while Qatar was resilient and edged up 0.2
percent.
Meanwhile, the main index in oil-importer Egypt
rose 0.9 percent in a broad rally. Cheaper oil could help Egypt
reduce its foreign trade gap and contain inflation, although
some market players fear it may also reduce the volume of
financial aid coming from the Gulf.
Shares in Ezz Steel gained 1.0 percent after an
appeals court on Tuesday lowered a fine for monopolistic
practices levied against its founder Ahmed Ezz to 10 million
pounds ($1.40 million) from 100 million pounds.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by)