DUBAI Nov 27 Stock markets in the Gulf may
remain under pressure on Thursday after oil prices -- which have
become investors' main concern -- tumbled to a four-year low as
hopes for output cuts by OPEC faded.
The price of Brent crude traded below $77 per barrel
after Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates
indicated they will not propose an output cut during the OPEC
meeting on Thursday, reducing the likelihood of joint action by
the cartel to prop up prices that have sunk by a third since
June.
The stock index in Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil
exporter, has already lost 3.5 percent this week in a broad
sell-off, while Dubai and Abu Dhabi have fallen
2.6 and 2.8 percent respectively.
"Traders are seen unwinding long positions and are opting to
remain on the sidelines," NBAD Securities said in a note on
Thursday, referring to Dubai.
Qatar, which appears to be attracting seasonal inflows from
across the region thanks to high dividend yields, has done
slightly better and lost 2.4 percent.
On global markets, Asian stocks hit a one-month high on
Thursday as investors bet that more central bank stimulus in
China and Europe would shore up the global economy.
U.S. markets also rose overnight, but the attention of Gulf
investors has shifted away from global equities and local
markets look less likely to follow them than in the previous few
months.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)