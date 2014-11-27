(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI Nov 27 Saudi Arabia's bourse followed other Gulf markets and fell in early trade on Thursday as investors' hope that OPEC would cut oil output to boost the price at a meeting in Vienna waned, while Egypt extended gains.

Brent crude traded below $77 per barrel after Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi told reporters late on Wednesday that the Gulf's oil exporters had reached a consensus and would not propose output cuts.

"Definitely, the speech from the Saudi oil minister did not help," Ali Adou, portfolio manager at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi said.

The main Saudi index fell 1.1 percent to below 9,000 points, with most stocks in the red. Shares in Saudi Basic Industries lost 1.1 percent and Al Rajhi Bank was down 1.0 percent.

Abu Dhabi's index also fell 1.1 percent, as the emirate's heavyweight banks, including First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi, declined.

Qatar's benchmark dropped 2.2 percent with all stocks posting losses. Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan dropped 4.1 percent, Industries Qatar slid 1.3 percent and Qatar National Bank was down 1.1 percent.

Dubai's bourse was slightly negative, but construction firm Arabtec Holding bucked the trend as it gained 1.3 percent.

The company's former chief executive Hasan Ismaik plans to sell his remaining 11.8 percent stake in the company, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, but will only offload the shares if he is paid at least 5.00 dirhams per share, a premium to the current price of 3.84 dirhams.

Meanwhile, oil importer Egypt continued to recover, adding 0.7 percent in a broad rally, after a visiting International Monetary Fund mission said economic reforms have begun to turn the economy around after years of turmoil. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)