(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Nov 27 Saudi Arabia's bourse followed
other Gulf markets and fell in early trade on Thursday as
investors' hope that OPEC would cut oil output to boost the
price at a meeting in Vienna waned, while Egypt extended gains.
Brent crude traded below $77 per barrel after Saudi
Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi told reporters late on
Wednesday that the Gulf's oil exporters had reached a consensus
and would not propose output cuts.
"Definitely, the speech from the Saudi oil minister did not
help," Ali Adou, portfolio manager at The National Investor in
Abu Dhabi said.
The main Saudi index fell 1.1 percent to below 9,000
points, with most stocks in the red. Shares in Saudi Basic
Industries lost 1.1 percent and Al Rajhi Bank
was down 1.0 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index also fell 1.1 percent, as the
emirate's heavyweight banks, including First Gulf Bank
and National Bank of Abu Dhabi, declined.
Qatar's benchmark dropped 2.2 percent with all stocks
posting losses. Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan dropped
4.1 percent, Industries Qatar slid 1.3 percent and
Qatar National Bank was down 1.1 percent.
Dubai's bourse was slightly negative, but
construction firm Arabtec Holding bucked the trend as it gained
1.3 percent.
The company's former chief executive Hasan Ismaik plans to
sell his remaining 11.8 percent stake in the company, a source
with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, but will
only offload the shares if he is paid at least 5.00 dirhams per
share, a premium to the current price of 3.84 dirhams.
Meanwhile, oil importer Egypt continued to recover,
adding 0.7 percent in a broad rally, after a visiting
International Monetary Fund mission said economic reforms have
begun to turn the economy around after years of turmoil.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)