DUBAI Dec 3 A slightly higher oil price may help Gulf stock markets to further their rebound on Wednesday from a sharp drop at the beginning of the week, but a $586 million dispute between two Saudi Arabian telecom operators may hurt both stocks.

Oil rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday with Brent climbing above $71 a barrel, recovering slightly from losses in the previous session.

The market has swung between sharp gains and losses since OPEC said last week that it would maintain steady output in an oversupplied market. Brent and U.S. crude are down more than 30 percent since June and touched five-year lows on Monday.

Exports of oil are the main source of revenue for Gulf economies and its recent weakness has sent markets in Kuwait and Oman into negative territory in terms of year-to-date gains while cutting Saudi Arabia's returns this year to just 2.4 percent.

However, most markets started recovering in the last two days after plunging on Sunday. Saudi Arabia's index climbed 0.3 percent on Tuesday, Kuwait rose 0.4 percent and Oman jumped 2.5 percent.

Saudi Arabia's second-biggest telecom operator Mobily said on Tuesday it was seeking arbitration to obtain 2.2 billion riyals ($586.28 million) owed it by Zain Saudi , a claim its smaller rival subsequently said was unfounded.

Both stocks were suspended for a day and could come under pressure should trading resume on Wednesday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)