DUBAI Dec 4 Stock markets in Qatar and Dubai, the Gulf's top performers, may come under further pressure on Thursday as regional investors book profits and wait out the turbulence in oil markets.

Qatar's bourse, up 21.5 percent this year, was the biggest loser in Wednesday trading. It fell 1.1 percent to 12,612 points, although it closed above its intraday low of 12,456 points.

Bourses in Dubai, up 24.2 percent in 2014, and Abu Dhabi were closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for a national holiday in the United Arab Emirates.

"The main trend is bearish and thus any recovery seen shall bring renewed selling pressure from the higher resistance zone," NBAD Securities said in a note, referring to Dubai.

Abu Dhabi's has gained 8.8 percent this year, while Saudi Arabia's bourse is up 3.1 percent. Oman is down 3.7 percent and Kuwait has lost 10.3 percent.

Pressure on those markets has abated after an initial plunge on Sunday and Saudi Arabia has rebounded in the last two days.

Oil's tumble over the last few months has made Egypt the best performing Middle East market. The Cairo benchmark has gained 37.2 percent this year.

Brent crude rose above $70 a barrel on Thursday as a fall in crude stockpiles in the United States supported prices. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)