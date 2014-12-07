DUBAI Dec 7 A further decline in oil prices may
put an end on Sunday to a Gulf stock market rally that was
initiated by local investors late last week.
Brent crude slipped 0.8 percent to $69.07 a barrel
on Friday after Saudi Arabia slashed its oil prices for Asian
and U.S. buyers.
Although earnings of most companies in the region have
little if any correlation with oil prices, analysts say many
retail investors are likely to continue taking cues from the
crude market until Gulf governments present next year's budgets
and show their willingness to maintain state spending.
Among companies certain to be affected by cheaper oil are
petrochemical producers, which had previously enjoyed the
benefits of subsidised feedstock. Lower oil prices will reduce
that advantage and devalue companies' inventories.
Shares in Saudi Arabia's Yanbu National Petrochemical Co
(Yansab) may come under pressure after it proposed a
cash dividend of 1.5 riyals ($0.4) per share for the second half
of 2014 on Thursday, down from 2.0 riyals a year earlier.
Yansab also said it would shut down its ethylene glycol
plant in April next year for between 35 and 60 days of planned
maintenance. The financial impact on the company from the
maintenance work was estimated at around 450 million riyals
($120 million).
Oman's stock market may remain bearish after rating
agency Standard & Poor's on Friday revised its outlook for the
country's sovereign rating to negative from stable, citing a
"view that the deterioration in the fiscal or external positions
could be sharper than currently expected".
The Omani government's finances are weak compared to most of
the wealthy Gulf states, so the oil price plunge is expected to
put particularly heavy pressure on state spending there.
Saudi Arabia's state finances are much stronger, but S&P
nevertheless cut its outlook for that country to stable from
positive on Friday.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)