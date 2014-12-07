(Updates with markets in Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI Dec 7 Petrochemicals dragged down Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil fell further at the end of last week and Yansab announced plans to cut dividends and shut down a plant for maintenance.

Brent crude slipped 0.8 percent to $69.07 a barrel on Friday after Saudi Arabia slashed its oil prices for Asian and U.S. buyers.

The kingdom's main index edged down 0.4 percent. Shares in Saudi Basic Industries fell 0.9 percent and its subsidiary Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (Yansab) tumbled 6.7 percent.

Yansab's board proposed a cash dividend of 1.5 riyals per share for the second half of 2014 last Thursday, down from 2.0 riyals a year earlier.

The company also said it would shut down its ethylene glycol plant in April 2015 for between 35 and 60 days of planned maintenance, which would cost it about 450 million riyals ($120 million).

Shares in Saudi Investment Bank, on the other hand, jumped 3.6 percent after its board recommended a 2014 dividend of 0.80 riyal per share, the same as last year.

Egypt's bourse edged up 0.3 percent. Property developer Talat Moustafa Group added 1.9 percent to 10.70 pounds and was the main support after brokerage Blominvest last Friday affirmed its "accumulate" rating for the stock with a target price of 11.29 pounds. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)