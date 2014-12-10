DUBAI Dec 10 Gulf stock markets may remain
depressed on Wednesday after oil's rebound late on Tuesday
turned out to be short-lived and the commodity resumed its
retreat.
Brent crude dropped about $1 to around $66 a barrel on
Wednesday morning on persistent oversupply worries.
The resulting bearish mood in Gulf markets may limit demand
for shares in Dubai Parks and Resorts (DPR), which are
being listed on Wednesday after a 2.5 billion dirham ($689
million) initial public offer.
The offer itself was many times oversubscribed and drew the
attention of sovereign wealth funds Kuwait Investment Authority
and Qatar Investment Authority. But Dubai's retail investors,
who dominate trading in the emirate, were much less enthusiastic
about the stock and the portion of the offer allocated to them
was only 1.63 times oversubscribed, a much lower level compared
to IPOs earlier this year such as Emaar Malls Group.
DPR may still rise on its first day of trade; the UAE's
Arqaam Capital on Tuesday rated DPR a "buy" with a price target
of 1.49 dirhams, implying 49 percent upside potential. The
company is building a $2.9 billion amusement park complex in
Dubai and aims to complete it in late 2016.
But the fact that DPR will not generate any income before
that may keep some investors away, said Sanyalak Manibhandu,
manager of research at NBAD Securities in Abu Dhabi.
"We are in a market that is very jittery," he said.
"Anything that does not have a track record of operation is
going to be avoided."
Shares in Amanat Holdings, a healthcare and
education start-up which listed at the end of last month, have
since traded below their IPO price of 1.00 dirham and closed at
0.907 dirhams on Tuesday.
Dubai's index has tumbled 9.2 percent this month in
a sell-off prompted by oil's plunge. However, the benchmark is
still up 15.4 percent year-to-date.
Oman's Shura Council, an advisory body to the government,
approved a proposal to totally ban alcohol in the country,
including for tourist establishments, Omani media reported. It
is unclear whether the cabinet will actually take that step, or
when it will consider the proposal, but a ban could hit the
tourist industry.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)