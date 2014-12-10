(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI Dec 10 Stock markets in the Gulf were mixed but appeared to be stabilising on Wednesday after falling sharply earlier in the week in response to oil's weakness.

Brent crude dropped about $1 to around $66 a barrel on Wednesday morning on persistent oversupply worries, but that was roughly its level when Gulf markets closed on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia's stock index edged down 0.4 percent shortly after opening on Wednesday as blue chips National Commercial Bank and Saudi Basic Industries fell 0.9 and 1.1 percent respectively. The benchmark had dropped 3.5 percent in the previous two sessions.

Qatar's index fell 0.5 percent, but several stocks pared early losses and moved into positive territory. Qatar Islamic Bank rose 0.8 percent and Doha Bank added 1.1 percent.

Dubai's stock index rose 0.9 percent, having dropped as much as 1.4 percent shortly after the opening. The benchmark lost 9.2 percent earlier this month in a broad sell-off which may now have attracted bargain-hunters.

But Dubai Parks and Resort, which listed on Wednesday, traded 5.0 percent below its initial public offer price of 1.00 dirham around midday, indicating that retail investors were in no rush to open new positions.

Abu Dhabi's bourse edged up 0.1 percent on the back of lenders such as Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, which jumped 3.9 percent

Oman's market edged down 0.3 percent. The country's Shura Council, an advisory body to the government, approved a proposal to totally ban alcohol in the country, including for tourist establishments, Omani media reported.

It is unclear whether the cabinet will actually take that step, or when it will consider the proposal, but a ban could hit the tourist industry.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's market slipped 0.1 percent as most property stocks pulled back after several strong sessions. Up 40 percent year-to-date, the market is now the top performer among major Middle East bourses. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)