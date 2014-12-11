DUBAI Dec 11 A new milestone low for the oil price looks likely to reinforce the bearish mood among equity investors in the Gulf on Thursday.

Brent crude tumbled on Wednesday to a fresh five-year low of $63.56 per barrel on comments by Saudi Arabia's oil minister again implying that Riyadh would make no output cut. It ticked up early on Thursday but still traded below $65.

Gulf stock markets have displayed a strong correlation with oil prices in the last few weeks as more and more investors choose to cash out and stay on the sidelines, waiting for the commodity to find a floor.

Although most governments in the region are likely to maintain spending and support their non-oil sectors, analysts say panic selling of stocks may continue until investors see next year's budgets. Saudi Arabia's 2015 budget is expected to be released late this month.

Equities benchmarks in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman are now all down year-to-date. Saudi Arabia's vulnerability stems from the heavy weight of petrochemicals in its market's capitalisation; the kingdom's index is down 1.5 percent this year.

In Kuwait, whose benchmark has lost 13 percent year-to-date, some investors fear lower oil prices may further stall the implementation of large state-financed projects, even though the country is likely to continue running a fiscal surplus.

Oman, where the market has fallen 11 percent, has a higher fiscal break-even price and lower reserves than most of its neighbours, and its cabinet is already taking measures to curb the deficit such as cutting subsidies for gas supplies to local industrial customers. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)