(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Dec 15 Most Middle East stock markets,
led by Dubai, rose in early trade on Monday after the price of
oil recovered slightly.
Brent crude climbed above $62 per barrel, after hitting
5-1/2-year lows of $60.28 earlier, as traders began pricing in
expectations of improving global manufacturing data to be
published later this week.
Dubai's stock index jumped 4.2 percent as most
shares in the emirate gained. Emaar Properties and
Arabtec, which dominated trading, added 6.5 and 5.9
percent respectively.
The market had tumbled 14.4 percent in the two previous
sessions as oil's plunge triggered panic selling. Fund managers
said that with the outlook for oil still uncertain, Monday's
stock market rise was not necessarily the start of any extended
recovery.
"It's just a normal technical rebound, there's nothing more
at this stage," said Sebastien Henin, head of asset management
at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi. "It is not a game
changer."
Abu Dhabi's index rose 1.3 percent and Qatar
added 0.7 percent. Bourses in Oman and Kuwait,
however, edged down 0.3 and 0.7 percent.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark rose 0.7 percent. Al Rajhi
Bank was the main support, adding 1.1 percent. Shares
in petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries slipped
0.6 percent; the sector's earnings are particularly vulnerable
to cheap oil.
Egypt's index, which suffered in the last few
sessions from bearish sentiment across the Middle East, edged up
0.8 percent.
Gulf markets plunged in line with oil prices for the last
few weeks as investors became worried that a sharp decline in
oil revenues could trigger government spending cuts and slow
non-oil growth.
While analysts and fund managers believe this is unlikely to
happen in countries other than Oman and Bahrain, they think
stock markets may remain under pressure from retail investor
selling in the near future, until there is evidence that
government spending and corporate profit growth is staying
strong.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)