DUBAI Dec 16 Gulf stock markets may come under
pressure again on Tuesday after oil resumed its slide on bearish
comments about OPEC and weak Chinese manufacturing data.
Brent crude traded below $61 per barrel early on Tuesday
after United Arab Emirates Oil Minister Suhail Bin Mohammed
al-Mazroui said late on Monday there was no need for an
emergency OPEC meeting.
Also negative for the oil market was fresh data which showed
that activity in China's factory sector shrank for the first
time in seven months in December. China is a major market for
Gulf petrochemical companies such as Saudi Basic Industries
and Industries Qatar.
Most stock markets in the oil-exporting region have moved in
line with the oil price for the last few weeks. However, some
analysts believe the big declines have now taken place and
stocks are likely to tread water for a while before the
announcement of state budgets for 2015 - the Saudi Arabian
budget is expected to be unveiled as soon as next Monday - and
fourth-quarter corporate earnings in late January and February
persuade investors to return.
Meanwhile, several UAE companies have announced positive
news. Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi's largest listed
developer, said on Monday that Standard and Poor's had raised
its credit rating to "BBB-/A-3", or investment grade. Aldar also
said it would cut its debts by more than a third over the next
two years.
Dubai builder Drake and Scull said on Tuesday its
engineering unit had won an 82.5 million dirham ($22.5 million)
healthcare project in Abu Dhabi.
