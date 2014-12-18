DUBAI Dec 18 Oil's rebound looks set to help
stock markets in the Gulf rise on Thursday and reverse some of
the heavy losses that they suffered in their panic sell-off
earlier this month.
The price of Brent crude for February delivery
settled up 2 percent at $61.18 a barrel on Wednesday as weeks of
nearly non-stop selling abruptly halted. It moved little in
early trading on Thursday.
Most Gulf markets were relatively steady on Wednesday while
bourses in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi jumped 4.2
and 5.1 percent respectively. Trading volume rose to a
three-month high in Saudi Arabia, a technical sign that the
market's downtrend might be reversing.
This followed a statement by Saudi Finance Minister Ibrahim
Alassaf saying his government would continue spending on
development projects and social benefits in its 2015 budget,
expected to be announced on Monday, despite cheaper oil. UAE,
Kuwaiti and Qatari officials have made similar statements in
recent days, addressing the main fear of Gulf investors.
Also, listed firms in the UAE have been buying back their
stocks, a sign they think share prices are now too cheap.
Two Abu Dhabi-listed companies, investment firm Waha Capital
and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, used their
share buyback programmes on Wednesday, they said on Thursday.
In ADCB's case, for instance, the buyback accounted for less
than a fifth of the day's total trading volume for the stock,
which surged 9.3 percent on Wednesday.
Dubai contractor Drake and Scull said on Thursday
that its board would consider buying back up to 10 percent of
the company's shares at a meeting on Dec. 22.
In Saudi Arabia, Saudi Hollandi Bank may rise
after its board proposed paying a cash dividend of 1 riyal per
share for 2014, up from 0.83 riyal last year.
However, sentiment in Qatar's market may suffer
slightly after FIFA executive committee member Theo Zwanziger
said Doha must meet a March deadline for specific labour reforms
or it could risk losing the 2022 World Cup finals.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)