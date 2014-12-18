(Updates figures, adds quotes)

DUBAI Dec 18 Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates soared in early trade on Thursday after the price of oil rebounded late on Wednesday, and after the Saudi Arabian government said it would continue spending heavily.

Dubai's equities benchmark surged 11.4 percent as all traded stocks rose; some were close to their daily 15 percent limits. Heavyweight developer Emaar Properties rocketed 14.4 percent and dominated trading volume.

Shares in construction firm Drake and Scull surged 12.0 percent after it said its board would consider buying back up to 10 percent of the company's shares at a meeting on Dec. 22.

The announcement, and buy-back activity by Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank on Wednesday under existing programmes, were signs that UAE companies think their share prices are now too cheap.

Abu Dhabi's index surged 5.7 percent in a broad rally led by banks. Union National Bank rose 14.8 percent and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank added 11.6 percent.

"It's a combination of stronger oil and U.S. equity markets as well as news from Saudi Arabia yesterday," said Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi, referring to the reasons behind the rally.

"Local equity markets had been hurt unnecessarily in the few previous sessions."

The price of Brent crude for February delivery settled up 2 percent at $61.18 a barrel on Wednesday as weeks of nearly non-stop selling abruptly halted. It was relatively steady on Thursday.

Kuwait's bourse added 1.2 percent and Oman jumped 2.5 percent in early trade on Thursday. Qatar's bourse was closed for a national holiday.

The main fear of Gulf investors in recent weeks has been that cheap oil will cause governments to cut back spending. But Saudi Arabian Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf said on Wednesday that his government would continue spending strongly on development projects and social benefits in its 2015 budget, expected to be announced on Monday.

UAE, Kuwaiti and Qatari officials have made similar statements in recent days. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)