DUBAI Dec 18 Stock markets in the United Arab
Emirates soared in early trade on Thursday after the price of
oil rebounded late on Wednesday, and after the Saudi Arabian
government said it would continue spending heavily.
Dubai's equities benchmark surged 11.4 percent as
all traded stocks rose; some were close to their daily 15
percent limits. Heavyweight developer Emaar Properties
rocketed 14.4 percent and dominated trading volume.
Shares in construction firm Drake and Scull surged
12.0 percent after it said its board would consider buying back
up to 10 percent of the company's shares at a meeting on Dec.
22.
The announcement, and buy-back activity by Abu Dhabi's Waha
Capital and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank on
Wednesday under existing programmes, were signs that UAE
companies think their share prices are now too cheap.
Abu Dhabi's index surged 5.7 percent in a broad rally
led by banks. Union National Bank rose 14.8 percent and
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank added 11.6 percent.
"It's a combination of stronger oil and U.S. equity markets
as well as news from Saudi Arabia yesterday," said Sebastien
Henin, head of asset management at The National Investor in Abu
Dhabi, referring to the reasons behind the rally.
"Local equity markets had been hurt unnecessarily in the few
previous sessions."
The price of Brent crude for February delivery
settled up 2 percent at $61.18 a barrel on Wednesday as weeks of
nearly non-stop selling abruptly halted. It was relatively
steady on Thursday.
Kuwait's bourse added 1.2 percent and Oman
jumped 2.5 percent in early trade on Thursday. Qatar's bourse
was closed for a national holiday.
The main fear of Gulf investors in recent weeks has been
that cheap oil will cause governments to cut back spending. But
Saudi Arabian Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf said on Wednesday
that his government would continue spending strongly on
development projects and social benefits in its 2015 budget,
expected to be announced on Monday.
UAE, Kuwaiti and Qatari officials have made similar
statements in recent days.
