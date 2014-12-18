(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Dec 18 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and
the United Arab Emirates soared on Thursday after the price of
oil rebounded and the Riyadh government eased investors' fears
by saying it would continue spending heavily on economic
development.
Saudi Arabia's bourse rose 5.8 percent shortly after
its opening. All traded stocks posted gains and some, such as
Advanced Petrochemical Co, were up 10 percent, the
bourse's daily limit for price moves.
The main fear of Gulf investors as bourses have tumbled in
recent weeks has been that cheap oil would cause governments to
cut back spending.
But Saudi Arabian Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf said on
Wednesday that his government would continue spending strongly
on development projects and social benefits in its 2015 budget,
expected to be announced on Monday.
UAE, Kuwaiti and Qatari officials have made similar
statements in recent days.
Meanwhile, the price of Brent crude for February delivery
settled up 2 percent at $61.18 a barrel on Wednesday as
weeks of nearly non-stop selling abruptly halted. Oil was
relatively steady on Thursday.
"It's a combination of stronger oil and U.S. equity markets
as well as news from Saudi Arabia yesterday," said Sebastien
Henin, head of asset management at The National Investor in Abu
Dhabi, said of Gulf markets' rally.
"Local equity markets had been hurt unnecessarily in the few
previous sessions."
Kuwait's bourse added 1.4 percent on Thursday
morning and Oman jumped 3.8 percent by midday. Qatar's
bourse was closed for a national holiday.
Dubai's equities benchmark surged 11.5 percent as
all traded stocks rose; some were close to their daily 15
percent limits. Heavyweight developer Emaar Properties
rocketed 13.9 percent and dominated trading volume.
Shares in construction firm Drake and Scull surged
13.6 percent after it said its board would consider buying back
up to 10 percent of the company's shares at a meeting on Dec.
22.
The announcement, and buy-back activity by Abu Dhabi's Waha
Capital and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank on
Wednesday under existing programmes, were signs that UAE
companies think their share prices are now too cheap.
Abu Dhabi's index surged 6.6 percent in a broad
rally. Aldar Properties, the emirate's largest listed
developer, hit the 15 percent limit up.
In the broader Middle East region, Egypt's index
jumped 3.1 percent after suffering heavy losses in the previous
days as global investors pulled out of emerging markets.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)