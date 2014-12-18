(Updates with UAE markets closed)
DUBAI Dec 18 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and
the United Arab Emirates soared on Thursday after the price of
oil rebounded and the Riyadh government eased investors' fears
by saying it would continue spending heavily on economic
development.
Saudi Arabia's bourse was up 8.7 percent two hours
into its session. All traded stocks posted gains and some, such
as Advanced Petrochemical Co, were up 10 percent, the
bourse's daily limit for price moves.
The main fear of Gulf investors as bourses have tumbled in
recent weeks has been that cheap oil would cause governments to
cut back spending.
But Saudi Arabian Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf said on
Wednesday that his government would continue spending strongly
on development projects and social benefits in its 2015 budget,
expected to be announced on Monday.
UAE, Kuwaiti and Qatari officials have made similar
statements in recent days.
Meanwhile, the price of Brent crude for February delivery
jumped 2.5 percent and approached $63 per barrel.
"It's a combination of stronger oil and U.S. equity markets
as well as news from Saudi Arabia yesterday," said Sebastien
Henin, head of asset management at The National Investor in Abu
Dhabi, said of Gulf markets' rally.
"Local equity markets had been hurt unnecessarily in the few
previous sessions."
Kuwait's bourse added 1.9 percent on Thursday and
Oman jumped 3.7 percent. Qatar's bourse was closed for a
national holiday.
Dubai's equities benchmark ended 13.0 percent
higher as all traded stocks rose; some surged by their daily 15
percent limits, including heavyweight developer Emaar Properties
. Trading volume reached its highest since July, a
positive technical factor.
Shares in construction firm Drake and Scull rose 15
percent after it said its board would consider buying back up to
10 percent of the company's shares at a meeting on Dec. 22.
The announcement, and buy-back activity by Abu Dhabi's Waha
Capital and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank on
Wednesday under existing programmes, were signs that UAE
companies think their share prices are now too cheap.
Abu Dhabi's index surged 6.7 percent in a broad
rally. Aldar Properties, the emirate's largest listed
developer, rose its 15 percent daily limit.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)