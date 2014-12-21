DUBAI Dec 21 A strong rebound by Gulf stock
markets looks set to slow on Sunday as the outlook for oil
prices remains cloudy, but the panic which engulfed stocks
earlier this month is unlikely to return.
Gulf bourses surged on Thursday, with Saudi Arabia
up 8.9 percent and Dubai up 13.0 percent, after Brent
crude oil rebounded above $60 a barrel. It ended on
Friday up $2.11, or 3.4 percent, at $61.38.
Although some oil traders are betting that $60 a barrel will
be a floor, others are not convinced and think a renewed slide
towards $50 remains a possibility. Uncertainty is so high that
the CBOE crude oil volatility index last week hit its
highest level since 2011.
Any renewed drop of oil this week could hit Gulf stock
markets again, particularly Saudi petrochemical stocks.
However, the bourses appear to have found at least
short-term bottoms, and Gulf investors are no longer so worried
that lower oil prices will mean sharp cut-backs in government
spending in the region. Governments of the big Gulf economies
will be able to use their huge fiscal reserves to cover any
budget deficits for years.
Saudi Arabian Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf said on
Wednesday that his government would continue spending strongly
on development projects and social benefits in its 2015 budget,
which is expected to be announced on Monday. United Arab
Emirates, Kuwaiti and Qatari ministers have made similar
comments.
Fitch Ratings affirmed its AA debt rating for Kuwait at the
weekend, citing "an exceptionally strong sovereign balance
sheet".
Qatar's bourse may rise strongly on Sunday because
the market was closed for a national holiday on Thursday,
missing out on the Gulf's rally.
FIFA's executive committee unanimously agreed on Friday to
publish an "appropriate" version of the investigation into the
bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups but said Russia
and Qatar would still stage the tournaments, which was good news
for the Qatari market.
The two most vulnerable Gulf economies are Bahrain and Oman;
Fitch cut Bahrain's outlook to negative at the weekend,
following a similar move by Standard and Poor's. However,
liquidity appears so low and stocks are so tightly held in
Bahrain that the Bahraini stock market has actually outperformed
the region in recent weeks.
The executive president of Oman's State General Reserve
Fund, its largest sovereign wealth fund, told Reuters at the end
of last week that the SGRF had boosted its buying of shares in
the local market as prices had slid to attractive levels.
Egypt's stock market, which also began rebounding
on Thursday, may get a further boost from news that Fitch
upgraded Egypt's debt to B, citing encouraging government
policies.
"The government has embarked on a policy course designed to
tackle some of the serious structural weaknesses that have
emerged or intensified in recent years," it said.
"Fuel subsidy cuts and tax hikes have been implemented as
part of a clear five-year fiscal consolidation strategy. Power
shortages are being tackled, overdue payments to oil companies
reduced, investment laws revised and disputes with foreign
investors settled. The measures appear to have strong political
backing."
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)