DUBAI Dec 21 Gulf stock markets rose sharply in
early trade on Sunday, continuing a rally which began on
Thursday after Brent crude oil bounced back above $60 a barrel
and Saudi Arabia's government said it would continue spending
heavily despite cheaper oil.
Dubai's stock index was 6.9 percent higher after 10
minutes of trade, adding to Thursday's 13.0 percent leap. Blue
chip Emaar Properties rocketed 11.1 percent.
Abu Dhabi's market, which tends to be less volatile
than Dubai because of a lower degree of leverage, gained 3.9
percent, led by real estate stocks; Aldar Properties
soared 13.0 percent.
Kuwait gained 1.5 percent. The market in Oman
, where the economy is believed to be more vulnerable to
low oil prices because of the government's constrained finances,
edged up 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)