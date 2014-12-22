(Updates with Saudi market opening)

DUBAI Dec 22 Saudi Arabia's stock market was mixed in early trade on Monday, ending two days of big gains and suggesting that positive expectations for the government's 2015 budget have now largely been factored into prices.

The main index was 0.3 percent lower, after rising 16 percent over the past three days.

There was profit-taking in some stocks which led the recent rally such as property developer Dar Al Arkan, which fell 2.5 percent and was again the most heavily traded Saudi stock. On Sunday, Dar Al Arkan had soared 9.3 percent.

But petrochemical producer Saudi Kayan, up 9.8 percent on Sunday, added a further 7.1 percent on Monday morning. Other major gainers included second- or third-tier stocks that had been neglected in the rally, such as Islamic insurer Solidarity, up 5.9 percent.

Saudi Arabia's 2015 state budget is expected to be announced as soon as on Monday afternoon and contrary to the market's earlier fears, the budget is not anticipated to cut spending much in response to the oil price plunge of recent months, even though it may project the first deficit in six years.

Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf reassured the stock market last Wednesday, igniting the rally, when he said his government would continue spending strongly on development projects and social benefits in the budget. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)