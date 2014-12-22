(Updates with Saudi market opening)
DUBAI Dec 22 Saudi Arabia's stock market was
mixed in early trade on Monday, ending two days of big gains and
suggesting that positive expectations for the government's 2015
budget have now largely been factored into prices.
The main index was 0.3 percent lower, after rising
16 percent over the past three days.
There was profit-taking in some stocks which led the recent
rally such as property developer Dar Al Arkan, which
fell 2.5 percent and was again the most heavily traded Saudi
stock. On Sunday, Dar Al Arkan had soared 9.3 percent.
But petrochemical producer Saudi Kayan, up 9.8
percent on Sunday, added a further 7.1 percent on Monday
morning. Other major gainers included second- or third-tier
stocks that had been neglected in the rally, such as Islamic
insurer Solidarity, up 5.9 percent.
Saudi Arabia's 2015 state budget is expected to be announced
as soon as on Monday afternoon and contrary to the market's
earlier fears, the budget is not anticipated to cut spending
much in response to the oil price plunge of recent months, even
though it may project the first deficit in six years.
Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf reassured the stock market
last Wednesday, igniting the rally, when he said his government
would continue spending strongly on development projects and
social benefits in the budget.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)