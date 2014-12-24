DUBAI Dec 24 Gulf stock markets look set to consolidate in falling volumes on Wednesday with few fresh factors to stimulate trading and a growing number of investors away on year-end holidays.

Over the past several weeks markets moved sharply in response to oil prices, first plunging and then rebounding as oil stabilised and investors realised an era of cheap oil would not cripple corporate profits in most sectors.

Markets' adjustments now appear to have run their course with Brent crude settling in to a range just above $60 a barrel in the last few days, so stock markets are likely to become less volatile too, at least until investors start returning early next year.

Gulf bourses moved relatively little on Tuesday and trading volumes dropped to moderate levels in many markets, a sign that investors were no longer adjusting positions aggressively.

The 2015 Saudi state budget is expected to be released this week, probably on Thursday, but investors have now largely reacted to local media reports that the government will maintain spending at a high level despite the oil price plunge and possibly even increase it slightly.

Saudi Arabia's index closed Tuesday at 8,547 points; it faces technical resistance around 8,700 points, where its downtrend line from September comes in.

Saudi British Bank may attract some interest after recommending a 1.05 riyal cash dividend for 2014, up slightly from 1.0 riyal last year. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)