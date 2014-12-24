(Updates with early trade)
DUBAI Dec 24 Most Gulf stock markets edged up
in early trade on Wednesday in line with a rise in Asian markets
following strong U.S. gross domestic product data. But trading
volumes were moderate with a growing number of investors away on
year-end holidays.
Dubai's main index was up 2.2 percent at 3,802
points; it faces immediate chart resistance at 3,888 points,
where it peaked in the past two days.
Property stocks again dominated trading, with Deyaar
surging 6.9 percent as the most heavily traded stock
and Emaar Properties up 2.7 percent.
The Abu Dhabi market edged up 0.8 percent, also led
by property stocks; Eshraq Properties, the most
heavily traded company, gained 5.3 percent.
Qatar climbed 0.8 percent with Barwa Real Estate
, the most heavily traded stock, up 3.1 percent.
But Islamic Holding, an investment company, again
plunged its daily 10 percent limit to 98.10 riyals; it has
tumbled from 222.70 riyals on Dec. 11 as a bubble in the stock
price has apparently burst.
The stock is still up 113 percent year-to-date and its
trailing price/earnings ratio is about 30 times, according to
Thomson Reuters data, compared to under 20 for comparable stocks
in the investment banking and brokerage space.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)